Jon Jones tells UFC to “send the deal” for Francis Ngannou superfight

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones reaffirmed his interest in a Francis Ngannou superfight, telling the UFC to “send the deal” for him to sign.

Jones and Ngannou have been talking on social media and in interviews as of late about a potential superfight between two of the sport’s biggest stars. There’s no doubt that if this fight were to be booked it would be one of the biggest fights the UFC could ever make. Both Jones and Ngannou are at the top of their games right now, making a potential superfight between them at heavyweight one of the most intriguing matchups possible.

Taking to social media on Monday, Jones once again reaffirmed his desire to fight Ngannou. Writing on Twitter, Jones encouraged the UFC to “send the deal” for Ngannou.

Send The Deal — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 18, 2020

The Tweet is no doubt in response to UFC president Dana White recently saying that he didn’t think Jones and Ngannou actually wanted to fighter each other. The UFC bossman made the remarks at the UFC Florida post-fight press conference.

“Yeah, I mean anything is possible. I mean I don’t know if those guys really want that fight. You know what I mean? But let me tell you this, and I’m not saying that this is the case with these two. But, you see a lot of talk online and whatever in my opinion. But actually making fight is a whole other ball game,” White said.

Jones has been connected to a rematch against rival Dominick Reyes and a fight against top contender Jan Blachowicz at 205lbs, but he has always talked about potentially moving up to heavyweight for a superfight. Ngannou is one of the scariest fighters on the sport, so for Jones to call him out publicly shows that he wants challenges at this point in his career.

Do you think the UFC will send Jon Jones a contract for a Francis Ngannou superfight?