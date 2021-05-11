Jon Jones shoots down the idea of fighting former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones doesn’t seem to like the idea of fighting Stipe Miocic his next time out.

With Francis Ngannou now slated to defend his title against Derrick Lewis, ‘Bones’ was left on the outside looking in. However, UFC President Dana White hinted that Jones could make his heavyweight debut against Stipe Miocic.

“Well, a lot of people didn’t think (Miocic) was the heavyweight GOAT. He is the heavyweight GOAT,” White said to ESPN about Jon Jones. “He is, the guy is. He’s put in the work and done all the things you need to be the heavyweight GOAT. He is (the GOAT), that’s a fact. And I don’t know, we’ll see what’s next. I like that he’s fired up and wants to fight again. But yeah, I mean listen, we could do Jon and Stipe too.”

Although many liked the idea of a Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic fight, ‘Bones’ says it is not happening.

“Don’t get excited people, I’m not fighting Stipe Miocic,” Jones wrote in a now-deleted tweet.”

Although Jones doesn’t like the fight, it does make sense as the winner would get a title shot. It would also be a big fight for both men and allow Bones to see how he fights at heavyweight before getting the Ngannou scrap. However, the former light heavyweight champ is just focused on fighting Ngannou or whoever has the heavyweight title.

Jon Jones has not fought since he beat Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 to defend his belt. Prior to that, he earned decision wins over Thiago Santos and Anthony Smith to defend his title. He reclaimed the title with a TKO win over Alexander Gustafsson after returning from suspension.

Stipe Miocic, meanwhile, is coming off a title loss to Francis Ngannou in his most recent effort. Prior to that, the Cleveland native had scored back-to-back wins over Daniel Cormier.

Would you like to see Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic?