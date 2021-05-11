Dana White says he won’t loan a UFC fighter to box Jake Paul, questions legitimacy of Ben Askren fight

Dana White doesn’t have any interest in loaning a UFC fighter to box Jake Paul.

After Paul knocked out Ben Askren, several UFC fighters have been calling him out. They have all said that they want to be the one to shut Jake up, but according to White, he says he will not loan any UFC fighter to box the brash YouTuber.

“First of all, I would never do business with those guys, just no,” White told ESPN. “No, this is not what we do. I’m not gonna f*****g loan them a guy for f****g what? There’s no way. You got plenty of f*****g goofballs out there that you can muster up to get in there and play these games that these guys are playing. Yeah, I’m not your guy.”

Although Paul has been the talk of the combat sports world, Dana White believes his 15 minutes of fame will soon be up and he will be badly hurt. However, Paul continues to train and does have power as he has three KO’s, but the UFC boss has questions surrounding the legitimacy of the fight and the stoppage.

“Listen, you cannot deny the fact that this kid has inserted himself into the conversation with real guys,” White said. “This guy has got three fights, and I gotta tell you that I don’t know if I truly believe the Ben Askren thing. I have a hard time wrapping by brain around that. Let’s see how long it takes before this kid’s 15 minutes are up, but they are being smart. They are keeping him away from anybody that could actually really do damage. I don’t know. The Ben Askren thing still blows my mind.”

Regardless, whether Dana White likes it or not, Jake Paul appears to be here to stay for now.

