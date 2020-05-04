Jon Jones shares some advice for new pro athletes

Jon Jones has shared some advice for young athletes.

The UFC light heavyweight champion has had an interesting 2020 so far. His closely contested bout against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February left many spectators believing his opponent should have won the division’s crown. His recent DWI arrest earlier this year in his hometown also raised eyebrows.

Jones’ career has been littered with controversies, but his MMA accomplishments are undeniable. He holds many UFC records in the light heavyweight division, including the most title defences, most wins, the longest win streak, and most submission victories. He is also the youngest UFC fighter to become a champion at just 23 years old.

Jones’ ups and downs in the spotlight have equipped him with some unique life experience. On social media, the light heavyweight champion shared words of wisdom to his fellow athletes.

Note to all my young or new pro athletes out there. When you start making yourself a little money, purchase a crib before you buy the sports car. 👍🏾 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 3, 2020

“Note to all my young or new pro athletes out there. When you start making yourself a little money, purchase a crib before you buy the sports car,” Jones said.

His comment may be a slight dig aimed towards the middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who purchased a flashy sports car in 2019. The pair have been trading barbs on social media in recent months. “Stylebender” was particularly critical of Jon Jones’ recent arrest and insisted that he will make “goat meat” of the light heavyweight champion.

“I hope he stays champion. That way I’d be the guy to take out the quote-unquote Goat.” Israel Adesanya explained to MMAFighting. “The one everyone keeps talking about. Like I said, I’ve been chopping Goat meat for a long time. This will be nothing different.”

The middleweight champion claimed the division crown against Robert Whittaker in the main event of UFC 243. To celebrate his win, Adesanya rewarded himself with a new McLaren. He often posts pictures of his expensive wheels to social media.

View this post on Instagram Haters will say I’m overcompensating 😏😂 #jinchuriki A post shared by Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) on Jan 23, 2020 at 9:17pm PST

Do you think Jon Jones’ recent post was a word of warning to all young athletes? Or do you think the light heavyweight champion was throwing shade towards the middleweight champion Israel Adesanya? Let us know in the comments below.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/4/2020.