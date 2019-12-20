Dillon Danis takes on Kegan Gennrich at Bellator 238

Bellator star Dillon Danis has a new fight announced for January.

The 26-year old will be back in action at Bellator 238 on January 25 at the Forum in Inglewood, California, where he’ll take on Kegan Gennrich in a 175-pound catchweight.

Last month, reports circulated that Danis was targeted for a fight at Bellator 238. Today, Bellator president Scott Coker confirmed that he will be returning to face Kegan Gennrich in a catchweight bout.

On Jan. 25, 2020 at #Bellator238 @DillonDanis returns to main card action against Kegan Gennrich in a 175-pound contract weight bout. pic.twitter.com/TgSaYi52LY — Scott Coker (@ScottCoker) December 20, 2019

Danis hasn’t fought since June. He has two professional fights on his MMA record but quickly rose to fame after he utilized his submission skillset to seal first round finishes in all of his fights. He has also gained notoriety as Conor McGregor’s teammate, and for Twitter spats against fighters such as Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren.

Kegan Gennrich has amassed a 2-1 professional record and currently fights out of Wisconsin. His upcoming bout against Danis will be his first appearance in the Bellator cage.

In the Bellator 238 main event, Cris Cyborg will be making her first Bellator appearance since being released from her UFC contract. She will challenge the current Bellator featherweight champion Julia Budd for the featherweight title. Darrion Caldwell will also face Hungarian fighter Adam Borics in a Featherweight Grand Prix showdown on the main card.

See the current Bellator 238 fight card below:

Main Card:

Julia Budd vs Cris Cyborg

Darrion Caldwell vs Ádám Borics

Dillon Danis vs Kegan Gennrich

Sergio Pettis vs Alfred Khashakyan

Prelims:

David Pacheco vs Craig Plaskett

Brandon Bender vs Gabriel Green

Jay Jay Wilson vs Mario Navarro

Ricardo Seixas Filho vs Dominic Clark

Khonry Gracie vs Hector Saldaña

Tyler Beneke vs Jarett Conner

Aaron Pico vs Daniel Carey

AJ Agazarm vs Adel Altamimi

Curtis Millender vs Moses Murrietta

