Daniel Cormier lists the five “big fights” he wants the UFC to book at welterweight

Daniel Cormier believes booking the UFC’s welterweight division should be rather easy.

Right now, it appears the only fight booked is Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns. The plan was to do Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz 2 but Colby Covington might be next for ‘Gamebred’. So, if Cormier was a matchmaker he believes there are five big fights the UFC can book.

“Here’s the problem: Nate Diaz won’t fight just anyone. It has to be someone with name,” Daniel Cormier said on the latest episode of DC & Helwani Show (via MMAMania). “And honestly, most of the guys just don’t fit it. Like you put him in there with Leon, who’s still trying to elevate his name? You need someone with a name to fight Nate Diaz. S**t, Conor wants to fight? Let him and Nate do the trilogy. Why not just do the trilogy. Both of em are free. That could work. There you go Nate.”

“Usman vs. Burns, Wonderboy vs. Khamzat, Leon vs. Magny, Diaz vs. McGregor, (Covington vs. Masvidal) now you got five big fights, you’re settled and you’re good to go,” Cormier added.

Immediately, the fight that stood out was Stephen Thompson vs. Khamzat Chimaev. The UFC has reportedly offered the fight for “Wonderboy” and for Daniel Cormier, he believes it does make sense.

“This is why I say Wonderboy: it’s because he’s fought for the title a few times already,” Daniel Cormier said. “And now at this point in his career, he’s kind of this guy who can still compete with the best of the best, but if you’re able to get past him you’re completely ready as a contender … He’s one of those guys now where he’s gotta build through beating some of these guys in order to put himself back into title contention.”

