Jon Jones says he’s preparing to fight Stipe Miocic on December 10: “I’m going to control what I can and stay in shape”

Jon Jones is saying he’s preparing to fight Stipe Miocic on December 10th of this year.

UFC 282 takes place on Saturday, December 10th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The event has several fighters in the line-up including Jiri Prochazka (29-3 MMA) vs Glover Teixeira (33-8 MMA) in a light heavyweight title fight rematch, as well as Robbie Lawler (29-16 MMA) vs Santiago Ponzinibbio (29-6 MMA).

According to John ‘Bones’ Jones (26-1 MMA), he’s hoping to be on the card as well, matching up with Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA). Confirmation of this fight has yet to be received from the UFC.

Jones, 35, has not entered the Octagon since February of 2020 at UFC 247 where he defeated Dominick Reyes (12-3 MMA).

Stripe Miocic, 40, last fought in March of 2021 at UFC 260 where he went down to defeat against Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA).

Taking to ‘Twitter‘, Jones tweeted:

I’m preparing to fight Stipe December 10 in Las Vegas. Not really sure what’s going on between Stipe and the UFC but I’m ready to compete! I’m going to control what I can and stay in shape. https://t.co/3Ouu9Xk8Ns — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 25, 2022

If in fact this fight should happen, it would be John Jones debut at heavyweight.

It was UFC Dana White who said on ‘The Jim Rome Show’ back in June of this year:

“Jon Jones is ready to go. We’re just waiting for an opponent. It’s either going to be Francis (Ngannou) depending on how long his knee is going to take to recover or Stipe Miocic.”

Jones has had his share of troubles outside the Octagon, including a felony hit-and-run arrest, a domestic violence charge and two failed drug tests, to name a few. The Hall of Famer claims he is now ready and willing to get back in the Octagon and will take on Stipe Miocic.

Stay tuned – awaiting confirmation from Dana White and the UFC.

