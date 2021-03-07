Jon Jones roasts Israel Adesanya following loss to Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259

Former light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones was clearly watching tonight’s UFC 259 main event between Jan Blachowicz and Israel Adesanya.

Jones (26-1 MMA) had vacated the promotions 205-pound title in August of 2020 in order to make a run at heavyweight gold.

Jan Blachowicz ultimately went on to claim the UFC’s light heavyweight title this past September, by scoring a second round TKO victory over Dominick Reyes. That win had marked Blachowicz’s fourth in a row, as he had previously defeated Corey Anderson, Ronaldo Souza and Luke Rockhold in that stretch.

Meanwhile, current UFC middleweight champion and nemesis to Jon Jones, Israel Adesanya (20-0 MMA), was returning to action for the first time since September this evening. ‘Stylebender’ had most previously competed at UFC 253, where he scored a TKO victory over the previously undefeated Paulo Costa.

Prior to tonight’s highly anticipated bantamweight title fight, Jon Jones shared the following bold prediction for the contest:

“Jan by KO!” – Jones shared on Twitter.

Tonight’s UFC 259 main event proved to a thrilling back and forth affair. Israel Adesanya was able to find success in the early rounds in the standup, but it was Jan Blachowicz who proceeded to dominate the later rounds on the canvas. After twenty-five minutes of hard fought action it was pretty clear to most watching that Blachowicz had done enough to get his hand raised. The judges in attendance ultimately agreed and Bruce Buffer annoucned “And Still!”.

Official UFC 259 Result: Jan Blachowicz def. Israel Adesanya by unanimous decision.

Check out how Jon Jones reacted to Blachowicz defeating Adesanya below:

December is going to be great #UFC259 — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 7, 2021

Can’t wait to make this bitch eat his words — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 7, 2021

Yeah never mind, that’s not even worth my time — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 7, 2021

Great job Jan there’s two minutes left in the fight but Izzy is on bottom, great win. Definitely not expecting any surprises — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 7, 2021

If you ever wrote me talking shit about Izzy beating me, slap yourself — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 7, 2021

