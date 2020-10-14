Jimmy Crute reveals personal sacrifices, including living in a van, to fight in the UFC

UFC light heavyweight prospect Jimmy Crute reveals the personal sacrifices he makes, including sleeping in a van, to fight in the UFC.

The 24-year-old Aussie is one of the best up-and-coming light heavyweights in the sport. After making his MMA debut in 2016, Crute won the first seven fights of his career in Australia before getting a chance to fight on Dana White’s Contender Series. He scored a knockout on the show to earn a UFC deal. Crute then scored back-to-back stoppage wins over Paul Craig and Sam Alvey before losing for the first time against Misha Cirkunov.

After beating Michal Oleksiejczuk in his last fight and picking up his first $50,000 bonus for “Performance of the Night,” Crute is back on track to make a run up the light heavyweight rankings when he takes on Modestas Bukauskas at UFC Fight Island 5. Things are looking up for Crute these days and proving to him that all the hard work is finally paying off.

Speaking to ESPN, Crute explained the sacrifices he makes to fight in the UFC, including sleeping on a couch and living in a van with his dog during his training camps.

Interesting note about Aussie light heavyweight Jimmy Crute (@CruteJim) who has a big fight this Saturday on Fight Island, he sleeps in a van in the gym parking lot during every fight camp. Lives in there with his dog. Says it helps him focus. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 13, 2020

Yup.. It takes away all the distractions of going home (2hours from training). Let's me focus 100% on training and recovery. Before I got the van I used to sleep at the gym on a pullout couch. That's why I laugh when people tell me they sacrifice everything for this sport. https://t.co/TjRt6pD04C — Jimmy Crute (@CruteJim) October 13, 2020

The sacrifices that MMA fighters have to make to succeed in this sport are often incredible at times. As we all know, money doesn’t come easy in this sport and most fighters have to work their way up on the regional scene for years before finally sniffing the UFC. Even once fighters get there, it still takes time to move up from the prelims to the main card and move up when it comes to the fight purses. If you can make it, though, it can be a lucrative career. For a fighter like Crute, giving up so much for the sport is a choice.

