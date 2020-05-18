Jon Jones questions Chael Sonnen’s “gangster” persona

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has fired another volley at his former opponent Chael Sonnen, this time challenging his rival’s “gangster” persona.

Jones and Sonnen have been jawing back and forth for several days, with Sonnen most recently burying the light heavyweight champ under an avalanche of virulent Tweets.

Jones, however, doesn’t seem bothered, and fired back at Sonnen on Monday afternoon.

In his response, Jones shared a clip of his Rashad Evans delivering a violent, first-round TKO victory over Sonnen back in 2013.

So gangster pic.twitter.com/r2564XHpiR — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 18, 2020

“So gangster,” he wrote alongside this clip, evidently not buying the fact that Sonnen often refers to himself as a gangster.

This comment generated a follow-up from Jones’ brother, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones, who took another shot at Sonnen.

And he wanna cover up his ears and kick like a baby lol — ♛Chandler Jones (@chanjones55) May 18, 2020

“And he wanna cover up his ears and kick like a baby lol,” the NFL star wrote.

Jones then took another dig at this rival. This time, he accuses Sonnen of talking about him on YouTube to generate views.

No he sits at home in a homemade studio riding my n*ts for likes https://t.co/Uufc5HgC2p — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 18, 2020

“No he sits at home in a homemade studio riding my n*ts for likes,” Jones wrote.

Jon Jones and Chael Sonnen fought back in 2013, after a stint as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter. Jones successfully defended his light heavyweight belt with a first-round TKO of Sonnen.

Today, Jones is awaiting his next challenge, with options at both light heavyweight and heavyweight. Sonnen, meanwhile, is retired from competition.