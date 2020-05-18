Tyron Woodley responds to ranking gripe from Dominick Reyes

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has responded to a rankings-related gripe from recent light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes.

Reyes recently took to Twitter to air his disappointment about being bumped out of the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings by Woodley, who currently holds the No. 15 spot.

On another note. How did I get bumped from p4p top 15 in favor of Woodley?! Dude didn’t even show up to his last fight. #wtf #UFC #p4p — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) May 15, 2020

“How did I get bumped from p4p top 15 in favor of Woodley?!” Reyes wrote. “Dude didn’t even show up to his last fight.”

It didn’t take long for Woodley to respond to this comment from Reyes. He reminded that he is a multiple-time UFC champion and encouraged Reyes not to focus on his position on the pound-for-pound list.

Likely cause im a 5X World Champ & had a bad night. Sure u made honorable mention. People that are on the list usually dont focus on being on the list. Too busy chasing titles, redemption or defending. I’ve given you high praises. Dont knock me down to lift urself up. #BeBlessed https://t.co/08DPfm0S1u — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) May 18, 2020

“Likely cause im a 5X World Champ & had a bad night,” Woodley wrote. “Sure u made honorable mention. People that are on the list usually dont focus on being on the list. Too busy chasing titles, redemption or defending. I’ve given you high praises. Dont knock me down to lift urself up.”

Woodley then responded to a fan, further arguing that the pound-for-pound rankings don’t hold a lot of water these days.

He upset with ranking that are merely something to refer to. Dont mean shit these days. He wants p4p ranking for giving Jon a good fight. His best was close but not enough. Jon can adjust like he did vs Gus & DC. Guess Tim Elliot should be p4p Top 5 since he took Dj 2 deep waters https://t.co/LZyGoU0Iro — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) May 18, 2020

“He upset with ranking that are merely something to refer to. Dont mean shit these days. He wants p4p ranking for giving Jon a good fight. His best was close but not enough. Jon can adjust like he did vs Gus & DC. Guess Tim Elliot should be p4p Top 5 since he took Dj 2 deep waters.”

What do you think of this back-and-forth between Tyron Woodley and Dominick Reyes?