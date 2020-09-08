John Dodson planning a return to flyweight to make one last run at UFC gold

John Dodson is looking to make one more run at a UFC title.

Dodson fought for the flyweight title twice in 2013 and 2015 but lost by decision to Demetrious Johnson both times. Following the second loss to Johnson, Dodson moved up to bantamweight and has been there ever since.

Yet, with “Mighty Mouse” no longer in the UFC it paves the way for Dodson to earn another flyweight title shot and he is hoping to do just that. The 35-year-old took to social media to reveal he is thinking about dropping back down in weight.

Man I had some great fights at #flyweight only losing twice to one guy. I think I might have go back to that weight class and make another run at a title there @ufc @danawhite pic.twitter.com/k5jBI28J8V — John Dodson III (@JohnDodsonMMA) September 8, 2020

Dodson originally moved up due to the fact he lost twice to Johnson. Yet, at 135-pounds he was always undersized. So, when Mighty Mouse was traded to ONE Championship many pundits thought he should drop back down in weight. Although it certainly made sense, Dodson was a ranked bantamweight so he decided to stick with it.

John Dodson lost his last fight to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 252 which might have been the reason why he is thinking about switching weight classes. Before that, he scored an upset knockout win over Nathaniel Wood at UFC Rio Rancho to snap his two-fight losing skid. During the losing streak, he lost to a perennial contender, Jimmie Rivera, and now the current champion, Petr Yan.

If Dodson does indeed move down in weight he could easily fight a top-10 or top-five flyweight. He left the division after fighting for the belt and does have notable wins over ranked flyweights in Jussier Formiga and Tim Elliott. He also has beaten the likes of T.J. Dillashaw, Pedro Munhoz, and John Moraga, twice. So, he would be a welcomed addition to the flyweight division that could always need another big name.

Would you like to see John Dodson return to flyweight?