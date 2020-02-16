Nathaniel Wood reacts after TKO loss to John Dodson

Former Cage Warriors champ Nathaniel Wood entered the cage with John Dodson at UFC Rio Rancho with a lot of hype behind him. Unfortunately for the Brit and his team, the fight didn’t go as planned, as he was stopped by a volley of third-round punches from his experienced foe.

Following the loss, Wood took to Twitter to issue a quick statement. As expected, the former Cage Warriors champ kept things classy and vowed to be back soon.

Live by the sword, die by the sword. Thank you everyone for the support, was a amazing experience to go up against a legend in the sport. I’ve been through a lot worse, I’m healthy and will be back before you know it. pic.twitter.com/QTC6x2Wszg — Nathaniel wood (@TheProspectMMA) February 16, 2020

“Live by the sword, die by the sword,” Wood wrote in his statement. “Thank you everyone for the support, was a amazing experience to go up against a legend in the sport. I’ve been through a lot worse, I’m healthy and will be back before you know it.”

Prior to his loss to John Dodson, Nathaniel Wood was a perfect 3-0 in the bantamweight division. He won his debut in 2018, defeating Johnny Eduardo by decision, then picked up submissions over respected foes in Andre Ewell and Jose Alberto Quiñones in his next two bouts. Before his UFC career began, the Brit had a very impressive run in Cage Warriors, the promotion that produced Conor McGregor and countless other European stars. Wood currently has an overall record of 16-4.

John Dodson, on the other hand, rebounded from a pair of losses to Jimmie Rivera and Petr Yan, and now stands at 21-11-0 in sum.

