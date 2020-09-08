Patrick Mix expects dominant performance over Juan Archuleta to win vacant title: “I finish him in three rounds, I will break him”

Patrick Mix knows he will be Bellator’s bantamweight champion.

On Saturday night in the main event of Bellator 246, Mix is set to take on Juan Archuleta for the vacant bantamweight title. Yet, for the undefeated Patrick Mix, he doesn’t believe Archuleta deserves the title shot at 135-pounds.

“I think Juan is up there as he has a lot of wins he is 24-2 and 6-1 in Bellator. He has never been finished in Bellator, he went the distance with the champ-champ, Patricio Freire,” Mix said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I don’t think he did the body of work at 135, his means for the title. He had one fight at 135 and I don’t think he won it. I think he lost to Ricky Bandejas but I am glad to fight him because I want that name.”

Patrick Mix went undefeated as an amateur and is now 13-0 as a pro. He is also 3-0 in Bellator, with one of those fights coming under the RIZIN banner.

During his undefeated run, he has seen many different styles. So, he doesn’t think Archuleta brings anything different and expects to get another finish win.

“I see holes in his game, he runs away a lot. I’m here to engage him, I’m here to walk him down and make him fight,” Mix explained. “I plan on putting pressure on him like he has never felt and I plan on breaking him like I break everyone else. This is number 25 in a row. I plan on breaking him for my first world title on national television.

“I finish him, I finish him in three rounds, I will break him, I will put him down and whether it is striking or grappling,” Mix later added. “He thinks I’m scared of striking. So, I’m here to fight him anywhere and here to test his ground skills and him as an overall MMA fighter. I finish him and I’m going out there to make magic happen. Before you know it before he knows it, that fight is over and this title is mine.”

For Patrick Mix, the goal is to finish Juan Archuleta. If he does that, he wants to turn around later this year to fight Sergio Pettis and add his name to his record.

“Yeah man, I will be active as when you fight you get paid. As long as I keep finishing these guys and keep putting on the shows I have been I will keep going,” Mix concluded. “Perfect world, I go put this guy away and Sergio and I meet by the end of the year.”

