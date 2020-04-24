Joe Rogan will provide commentary for UFC 249

UFC president Dana White confirmed on Friday that Joe Rogan will be in the commentary booth for the upcoming UFC 249 event.

The UFC announced on Friday that the promotion has reached a deal with ESPN to broadcast three upcoming events on May 9, 13, and 16 in Jacksonville, Florida. White has been trying for over a month now to hold a UFC event despite the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world, and it appears as though he’s finally been able to accomplish his goal. And he’ll have his top color commentator along for the ride when he does it.

There was speculation that Rogan would not perform his commentary duties during the coronavirus pandemic, but apparently White has been able to change his mind. During an Instagram Live session with UFC host Megan Olivi on Friday, White confirmed that Rogan will indeed be behind the mic for UFC 249.

Dana White tells @MeganOlivi that Joe Rogan will be doing commentary for UFC 249. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 24, 2020

Back in March, Rogan spoke on his podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience” about whether or not he would be commentating on the original UFC 249 event, which was supposed to take place on April 18 in Brooklyn, New York, and later in Leemore, California at Tachi Palace. At the time, Rogan said that he wouldn’t be doing commentating on the card.

“The UFC is talking about putting on a fight on April 18th. I don’t know how they’re gonna do that. I don’t know if they’re gonna be able to do that in the United States. I guess someone’s gonna commentate it (but) it’s not gonna be me — and they’re gonna be duking it out in an empty place. And they’re gonna try to do that on the 18th,” Rogan said at the time.

Obviously a lot has changed since Rogan made his original comments, and fight fans will now be able to look forward to hearing the famed commentator at the new UFC 249 card.

