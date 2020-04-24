UFC reveals event headliners for newly announced May fight cards

The UFC has revealed the headlining main events for two upcoming Fight Night cards on May 13 and on May 16 in Jacksonville, Florida, including Anthony Smith’s return.

UFC president Dana White announced on Friday that the world’s biggest MMA promotion is ready to get rolling once again. White announced the full UFC 249 card that will take place on May 9 in Jacksonville, not to mention breaking the news that the UFC would hold two more cards on the 13th and 16th in the same venue. And now we have the headliners for both those cards.

On May 13, a battle of top-10 light heavyweights will take place as Anthony Smith battles Glover Teixeira. The two veteran contenders were supposed to collide in the main event of UFC Nebraska before that event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. They will now meet just two weeks later in Jacksonville, according to a new report from MMAjunkie.com.

Along with Anthony Smith and Teixeira headlining the card on May 13, the main event for the May 16 card has also been revealed. It’s also a re-booking as Alistair Overeem takes on Walt Harris in a battle of heavyweight contenders. These two were set to meet in the main event of UFC Portland before that card was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. They will now meet in Florida just over a month after their original bout was scrapped.

With so many fights being canceled over the last month, the UFC is forced to put on multiple cards a week in order to give all the fighters on the roster their contracted bouts. It’s not an ideal situation for anyone, but for the fighters, at least they will be able to get to fight and make some money now. The UFC has promised that everything will be safe for them, and fighters like Smith, Teixeira, Overeem, and Harris seem fine with fighting.