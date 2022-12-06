Joe Rogan says The Rock should “come clean right now” following Liver King steroid scandal: “There’s not a f**king chance in hell he’s clean”

Joe Rogan believes The Rock should ‘come clean’ about his alleged steroid use after the Liver King scandal.

Within the context of combat sports and pro wrestling, few people are as beloved as Joe Rogan and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. While The Rock has dipped his toe into the waters of MMA and the UFC, Rogan has lived it for many years.

Someone who isn’t in that sphere is Liver King, the internet sensation who was recently outed as a steroid user.

While all of these things may not seem connected initially, Rogan has ensured that they are in a recent episode of his podcast. When discussing the controversy, Joe wound up discussing The Rock’s physique and why he thinks he should be honest about what he’s taking.

“The Rock should come clean right now,” Rogan said. “He should make a video in response to the ‘Liver King’ video. ‘I need to talk to you because The Rock’s been lying.’ There’s not a f***ing chance in hell he’s clean. Not a chance in hell. As big as The Rock is, at 50? He’s so massive and he’s so different than he was when he was 30.”

Joe Rogan questions The Rock

“There’s a responsibility you have to people who are listening to you,” Rogan said. “If you don’t want to talk about it, that’s one thing. But if you do talk about it, there’s a responsibility you have to people listening to you and I think you have to be honest about it, which is why I’m honest about it. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with taking hormone replacement.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

