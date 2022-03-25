Khamzat Chimaev explains why he wants to train with Jon Jones in the future: “The guys who he beat, it was monsters. Monsters in his division”

Khamzat Chimaev wants to train with Jon Jones in the very near future.

Chimaev is currently training alongside Darren Till and recently has said he is open to having Conor McGregor train with them. The Swede wants to put together an all-star team and now he hopes Jones comes and works with them as well.

“Maybe I will write to Jon Jones,” Chimaev said on his YouTube channel (H/T sportskeeda). “I said I want to train with him. The guys who he beat, it was monsters, monsters in his division. He didn’t get easy fighters but he made them look easy.”

Jon Jones, of course, was kicked out of JacksonWink and has been searching for a new gym. He went to Fight Ready in Arizona to work with Henry Cejudo among other gyms as he tries to find the right place for him. It’s uncertain if he would go to Sweden to train but there’s no question him working with Chimaev and Till could be good looks for him as he targets his return to the UFC.

Jones has not fought since UFC 247 when he defeated Dominick Reyes to defend his light heavyweight title. Since then, he has hinted at a move to heavyweight but that has still has not happened and whether or not it does is uncertain.

Khamzat Chimaev, meanwhile, is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 273 in April in a highly-anticipated fight against Gilbert Burns. It will be the toughest test of his career and should he win, he will likely get a welterweight title shot. After that, he has spoken about wanting to go to middleweight and become a champ-champ. If he can end up training with Jones there’s no question it would benefit him as ‘Bones’ is considered one of the best fighters ever.

