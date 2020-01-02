Joe Rogan praises Conor McGregor for ‘El Chapo’ tribute

Conor McGregor has always been known for his bold fashion choices. Perhaps the best example of this was in 2016 when, ahead of a scheduled lightweight title fight with Rafael dos Anjos, the Irishman donned the attire of infamous Mexican drug lord Joaquín Guzmán, better know as “El Chapo.”

Speaking on on a recent episode of his Joe Rogan Experience podcast, UFC commentator Joe Rogan looked back on this fabled Conor McGregor moment. He could not contain his enjoyment of it.

“Did you ever see when Conor McGregor bought that same shirt and was taking pictures and doing that same pose?” Rogan asked his guests when El Chapo came up in conversation. “Conor was doing that same pose and not telling anyone. Everybody had to figure out what Conor was doing.”

“Look at his face!” Rogan added as his guests laughed. “He’s just a f**king animal. God damn, I love that guy. Come on man. Pretty f**king close. It’s just the handshake thing. Conor is normally putting his fists in peoples’ faces and talking shit and in that one he looks like he’s going to shake hands. Look at that, it’s like the same thing. He’s holding his hand out and dos Anjos isn’t even thinking about holding his hand.

“And look at Dana White. Dana’s going ‘I’m going to make so much money. Oh my God I’m going to make so much money from this fight.'”

In the end, of course, Conor McGregor and Rafael dos Anjos never ended up in the cage together, as dos Anjos was forced out of the matchup with a foot injury. McGregor was then matched up with Nate Diaz on short notice—a fight he famously lost in a shocking upset.

McGregor is set to return to the cage on January 18, when he takes on Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in them main event of UFC 246. Joe Rogan will likely be on commentary duty for the card.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/2/2020.