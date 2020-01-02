UFC Raleigh: ‘Blaydes vs Dos Santos’ Fight Card and Start Times

The UFC is currently going through a bit of a break, but the promotion’s jam-packed 2020 calendar will soon be underway, starting with events like UFC 246 and UFC Raleigh.

While UFC 246 is generating more attention than any other upcoming UFC card, due to the return of Conor McGregor, UFC Raleigh is definitely a card to keep an eye on.

The UFC will be heading to Raleigh for the very first time and to North Carolina for the first time since back in 2018. Curtis Blaydes and Junior dos Santos will meet in the heavyweight main event, with both men hoping to establish themselves as contenders in the race for a title shot against Stipe Miocic.

The following is the fight card as it currently stands ahead of the event on January 25 (via MMA Mania):

UFC Raleigh Fight Card:

UFC Raleigh Main Card | 8:00pm ET on ESPN+

265 lbs: Curtis Blaydes vs. Junior dos Santos

170 lbs: Michael Chiesa vs. Rafael dos Anjos

145 lbs: Arnold Allen vs. Josh Emmett

125 lbs: Jordan Espinosa vs. Alex Perez

115 lbs: Hannah Cifers vs. Angela Hill

205 lbs: Jamahal Hill vs. Darko Stosic

UFC Raleigh Prelims | 5:00pm ET on ESPN+

125 lbs: Justine Kish vs. Lucie Pudilova

185 lbs: Bevon Lewis vs. Dequan Townsend

135 lbs: Montel Jackson vs. Felipe Colares

135 lbs: Lina Lansberg vs. Sara McMann

135 lbs: Tony Gravely vs. Brett Johns

155 lbs: Herbert Burns vs. Nate Landwehr

There are plenty of fights that could go either way on this UFC Raleigh card from top to bottom but the main card, in particular, looks set to create quite a few contenders in several divisions. For now, though, all we can do is look ahead to what should be a great night at the PNC Arena.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/1/2020.