Joe Rogan holding out hope that Francis Ngannou returns to the UFC to face Jon Jones in the future: “The perfect world”

UFC commentator Joe Rogan is holding out hope that Francis Ngannou will return to the promotion.

‘The Predator’ famously left the UFC last month, after failing to come to terms on a new contract. As a result, Ngannou was quickly stripped of his heavyweight title as he targeted a move to boxing. For their part, the UFC later booked Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane for the vacant championship in March.

As of now, the former champion is targeting a move to boxing, and a clash with either Anthony Joshua or Tyson Fury next. While ‘AJ’ didn’t respond, Eddie Hearn recently acknowledged that he reached out to Ngannou regarding the fight. For his part, Fury showed interest in a mixed-rules bout with the former UFC champion.

Regardless of what Francis Ngannou does next, Joe Rogan is hoping to see him back in the UFC one day. On his podcast in a conversation alongside Paul Felder, the commentator discussed his hope that the former champion would return to the promotion.

The main reason why is that Rogan badly wants to see Ngannou finally face Jon Jones. Despite ‘Bones’ and ‘The Predator’ being in talks for the majority of last year, the fight failed to come to fruition. Rogan has hope that Ngannou will eventually return to make it happen.

“The perfect world is, [Francis Ngannou] goes over, has some big money, heavyweight boxing fight, Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane have a fight, Jon wins. [Or] Ciryl wins, whoever wins is the UFC champ, and then Francis comes back,” Joe Rogan stated in a discussion alongside former UFC lightweight Paul Felder on his podcast.

He continued, “He can totally come back. Francis if you’re listening, sir, please don’t sign an exclusive contract.”

