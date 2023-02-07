Islam Makhachev plans to bring Alexander Volkanovski into “the deep ocean” and “finish him there” at UFC 284

Islam Makhachev plans to drag Alexander Volkanovski into the deep waters at UFC 284 en route to a finish.

Makhachev is set for his first title defense in the main event of UFC 284 opposite the featherweight champ in Volkanovski. It’s a highly-anticipated fight and Makhachev has made it clear that he feels like he is going to dominate. With that said, the reigning 155lbs champion doesn’t believe the contest will end early.

“Volkanovski, I’m going to make him tired. Bring him into the deep ocean and finish him there,” Makhachev said on UFC Countdown.

Of course, a way for Makhachev to drag Volkanovski into deep waters is by using his wrestling, which he has said is his strength. As well, he recently criticized wrestling in Australia and doesn’t think the 145lbs champ will be able to stuff his takedowns.

“All my opponents say I’m gonna stop his wrestling he not going to take me down but brother Australia doesn’t have wrestling,” Makhachev said in an interview with Daniel Cormier. “That’s why I don’t care. Alex, if you are a good wrestler and have a good defense, you can go to the Olympic games from Australia.”

As of right now, Makhachev is the -365 favorite as the oddsmakers are expecting him to defend his belt. He also is -110 to win by stoppage, meaning the oddsmakers are 50-50 on if Makhachev will finish Volkanovski, but the Dagestani champ makes it clear he will stop Volkanovski.

Islam Makhachev (23-1) won the lightweight title last time out with a submission win over Charles Oliveira. In his UFC run, he holds notable wins over Bobby Green, Dan Hooker, Drew Dober, Nik Lentz, and Arman Tsarukyan among others.

Alexander Volkanovski (25-1) defended his featherweight title for the fourth time last time out with a decision win over Max Holloway. The Aussie is undefeated in the UFC and holds notable wins over Korean Zombie, Brian Ortega, Jose Aldo, and Chad Mendes among others.

Do you think Islam Makhachev will finish Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284?