Joe Rogan explains what it would take for the UFC to implement a super-heavyweight division

Joe Rogan, interviewer and color commentator for the UFC and also known as an actor, comedian and host, launched his podcast ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ in 2009.

In speaking on ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ on YouTube, Rogan commented on how a super-heavyweight division could happen in the UFC:

“There is a super-heavyweight class but the UFC has never implemented it. It’s a super-heavyweight, over 265 lb weight class.

It is kinda weird that there is a weight limit on the heavyweight class.

It could be that one day, there could be a day, when a guy who is so compelling like Karelin in his prime at 290 lbs.

If you did have a guy that big that was marketable , I could see the UFC implementing it. It is available. The commissions have it sanctioned.”

Karelin, who retired all the way back in 2000, was a Russian born wrestler throughout his entire career competing in the super-heavyweight division. Aleksandr Karelin can also boast to achieving 3 Olympic gold medals during his wresting years in 1988, 1992, and 1996.

It should also be noted that Dana White, UFC President, has commented that Joe Rogan “deserves a ton of credit” for helping to build the sport of MMA. Certainly high praise from Dana White. Perhaps Rogan speaking on a super-heavyweight division could bring it to the forefront and get the attention of Dana & Company to make it happen.

The bottom line would be there would need to be a fair number of fighters in the super-heavyweight class to create such a division within the UFC.

