Jack Hermansson explains why he’s “the biggest threat” to Israel Adesanya: “I’m the person that is going to dethrone him”

Jack Hermansson believes he is the biggest threat to Israel Adesanya at middleweight.

Adesanya is the current middleweight champion and has been seemingly unbeatable at 185lbs. However, for Hermansson, he believes his grappling is the main reason as to why he poses the biggest threat to the champ.

“Definitely, I see myself, without a doubt the best grappler in this division and that is why I’m also the biggest threat to Adesanya. I’m the person that is going to dethrone him,” Hermansson said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

Although Jack Hermansson has some work to do in order to get the title shot, which includes beating Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC Vegas 47, he’s confident he wouldn’t just beat Adesanya but would finish him. The Swede believes all he would need is one takedown and he’d find the submission.

“That would be big. I really don’t think people will see it coming, for now, maybe some people know how good I am and what I can do,” Hermansson said. “With a guy like Adesanya, I probably just need one takedown and it will be really hard for him to survive. Even if I end up on the bottom, I’m always dangerous, it doesn’t matter who you are, if you are on the ground with me you are in big trouble.”

In order for Jack Hermnasson to be the one to dethrone Israel Adesanya, both men will need to win their upcoming fights. After that, the Swede believes he could very well get the title shot if Derek Brunson beats Jared Cannonier.

However, whether Hermansson gets the next title shot or not, he knows once he gets the opportunity, it will be And New.

“I’m definitely looking to put myself in a position to challenge for the title. We have Cannonier who fought Whittaker and Brunson has already fought Adesanya,” Hermansson concluded. “Who knows, with a dominant win over Strickland, I may just line up (for the title shot).”

Do you think Jack Hermansson is the biggest threat to Israel Adesanya?