Joanna Jedrzejczyk wants title shot against Weili Zhang vs. Rose Namajunas winner at UFC 261

Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk believes she should be next to fight the winner of Weili Zhang vs. Rose Namajunas.

Jedrzejczyk hasn’t fought since last March when she dropped a split decision to Zhang in a “Fight of the Year” candidate at UFC 248. Since then, Jedrzejczyk has been staying busy outside the Octagon with other ventures and she has enjoyed taking some time off to rest and relax, especially during COVID-19 times. However, she still plans on fighting again, and her hope is that she can step back into the Octagon and get a title fight shortly.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Jedrzejczyk said that she told UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard that she wants to fight the winner of UFC 261’s Namajunas vs. Zhang fight.

“I called Mick [Maynard] a few days ago and I just told him ‘you know what the baddest b*tch on the planet is back’ so book the fight, watch this fight and tell everybody that I’m next,” Jedrzejczyk said.

“I was waiting for this fight. It’s COVID time, so that’s the only reason why the belt was not stripped. Because once a year you have to defend the belt. But we’re having COVID times but when I was the champ, I was defending this belt like crazy.”

Jedrzejczyk has not fought since the loss to Zhang, so it’s hard to say that she should be out here demanding a title shot when she hasn’t won a fight since then. As good as Jedrzejczyk is, she already has a loss to Zhang and two losses to Namajunas, so it’s unclear if the UFC would give her an immediate title shot or if the promotion might look to the winner of Carla Esparza vs. Yan Xiaonan for the next title shot instead. Either way, it’s always good to state your case, so perhaps Jedrzejczyk will get the next title shot, after all.

