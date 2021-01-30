Joanna Jedrzejczyk reacts after reports surface that she will return at UFC Singapore

Joanna Jedrzejczyk has reacted to reports suggesting that she will be returning to the Octagon this April at UFC Singapore.

On Friday multiple reports surfaced that Jedrzejczyk (16-4 MMA) would be returning to action this Spring for a strawweight bout with perennial division contender Yan Xiaonan.

BJPENN.com’s Tom Taylor was first to suggest that the reports of Joanna’s return to the cage were likely inaccurate.

Regarding the recent reports: based on what I've heard, Jonna Jedrzejczyk doesn't have any fight plans on the immediate horizon. — Tom Taylor (@TomTayMMA) January 30, 2021

Joanna Jedrzejczyk later confirmed that the rumors she would be fighting Yan Xiaonan at UFC Singapore were indeed false.

The former women’s strawweight queen took to her Instagram Live where she shutdown the reports.

prayers answered 🙏 god bless everyone enjoy your weekend!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/m9m4eIrrcD — Joe (@jcoco95) January 30, 2021

“Cheers for the upcoming fight… No I am not fighting.” – Joanna Jedrzejczyk said in the above video.

The Polish standout, Jedrzejczyk, has not stepped foot inside the Octagon since UFC 248 where she suffered a split-decision loss to Weili Zhang in her bid to reclaim the promotions 115-pound title.

Since the setback, which served as the fourth in her past six fights, Joanna appeared to flirt with the idea of retirement. However, the former strawweight queen recently confirmed that she has no plans of hanging up the gloves just yet.

“I will be fighting. I can’t stop. I won’t stop. I was thinking, ‘Maybe I’ll do one, two, three more fights,’ but why not fight every year? Even if I do it once a year or twice a year, why not do it? I love it. It doesn’t matter if I keep winning or losing or keep fighting for the title or not, I just love it,” Joanna Jedrzejczyk said.

“Being the champ again (is my goal though). I just want to give big fights to the fans, to the people, because I know my value is very big. I just want people to see that we can never stop, that we can’t give up, that we should fight for our goals and dreams.”

