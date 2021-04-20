Dana White discusses mask protocol for UFC 261: “You can wear a mask. Or not wear a mask. It’s up to you.”

UFC president Dana White confirmed fans will be allowed to make their own decision about whether or not they want to wear a mask at UFC 261.

The world’s leading MMA promotion returns to a full crowd of fans this Saturday night at UFC 261 in Jacksonville, Florida. The UFC is bringing a huge card with it, including the main event rematch between rivals UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal. As well, UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko fights Jessica Andrade, and UFC women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang takes on Rose Namajunas. It is a great card on paper and the fact that fans will be in attendance makes it better.

One question that many people have is whether or not you are required to wear a mask if you are in attendance at UFC 261. According to White, it’s up to you if you want to or not.

Dana White on fans at UFC 261: You can wear a mask. Or not wear a mask. It’s up to you. It’s your decision.

White and the UFC have been looking forward to having a full crowd of fans in attendance again for the past year. The last time that the promotion had a full crowd was at UF 248 last March in Las Vegas. Ironically, Zhang was on that card as she fought Joanna Jedrzejczyk in an absolute war between two warriors. Zhang has not fought since then, so she is one of the few fighters on the card who will have not experienced fighting without fans in the crowd. Either way, it will be great to have fans back in attendance. The sport is better when you can hear the roar of the crowd and we will hear it again on Saturday.

If you are going to UFC 261 will you be wearing a mask or not?