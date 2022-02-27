Joanna Jedrzejczyk slams Colby Covington: “Why are you acting like Conor McGregor with empty pockets?”

Joanna Jedrzejczyk claims that Colby Covington talks a big game for someone who is low on cash.

Covington has been known to ruffle the feathers of his peers. That even included his teammates when he trained at American Top Team. “Chaos” had beef with Jorge Masvidal, Dustin Poirier, and even Joanna before exiting ATT.

Speaking to Damon Martin on MMAFighting.com‘s The Fighter vs. The Writer, former UFC Strawweight Champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk put Colby Covington on blast for trying to take the Conor McGregor approach.

“The worst thing about Colby, most of the things he said [and] said he’s done isn’t true. The way he was acting after he won the interim belt, like all the old man opening the door for him, him having a driver, these girls, these b*tches around him, walking to our American Top Team. It wasn’t true. Why are you acting like Conor McGregor [and then] saying bad things about Conor McGregor? There is only one Conor McGregor.

“So don’t call names on him and you’re trying to act like him. You have empty pockets, and you’re trying to act like a king. You can’t do these things. You can’t tell lies.”

Covington is scheduled to have a grudge match with his former roommate and friend Jorge Masvidal. The welterweight clash will take place on March 5. It’ll headline UFC 272 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Chaos” has made things personal with Masvidal, who vows that the bout will end violently. Covington has gone as far as to accuse Masvidal of beating his wife during an interview with Kevin Iole of Yahoo! Sports.

“I mean, there’s a common thing with those two guys. You’re talking about two scumbags, two criminals. So, you know, who’d want to get along with those guys. Those guys are dirtbags, man. They cheat on their wives. They beat their wives. They cheat on their taxes,” Covington said. “They don’t do anything by the law. So, you know, I’m a big believer of law and order. So, of course, I don’t agree with those guys. They’re scumbags.”