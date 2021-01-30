Ben Rothwell books his Octagon return against former PFL Heavyweight champion Philipe Lins

Veteran heavyweight Ben Rothwell will make his return to the Octagon on March 13, in a location still to be determined by UFC officials.

According to a report from Combate, ‘Big Ben’ is set to return to action against former PFL heavyweight champion Philipe Lins (14-5 MMA).

Rothwell (38-13 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision setback to Marcin Tybura in his most recent effort this past October.

Prior to that setback, Ben Rothwell had scored back-to-back wins over Ovince Saint Preux and Stefan Struve respectively.

Meanwhile, Philipe Lins will be hoping to earn his first career UFC victory when he squares off with ‘Big Ben’ on March 13.

Lins has competed twice under the UFC banner, suffering a decision setback to Andrei Arlovski in his Octagon debut, which was followed by a knockout loss to Tanner Boser this past June in Las Vegas.

The March 13th event is headlined by a key welterweight bout featuring top contender Leon Edwards taking on surging prospect Khamzat Chimaev.

It is not yet clear where the Ben Rothwell vs. Philipe Lins bout will end up on the fight card. But one would expect that the contest should find its way onto the evenings main card.

Get the current lineup for the UFC Fight Night – March 13 Fight Card below (via MMAJunkie):

Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Davey Grant vs. Jonathan Martinez

Matthew Semelsberger vs. Jason Witt

Jinh Yu Frey vs. Gloria de Paula

Ryan Hall vs. Dan Ige

Philipe Lins vs. Ben Rothwell

Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart

Guram Kutateladze vs. Don Madge

Steve Garcia vs. Charles Jourdain

Ricardo Ramos vs. Zubaira Tukhugov

Ray Rodriguez vs. Rani Yahya

Who are you picking to emerge victorious when UFC heavyweights Ben Rothwell and Philipe Lins collide on March 13? Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!