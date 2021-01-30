Henry Cejudo reflects on his accomplishments, tells Conor McGregor to “take notes”

Former UFC ‘champ champ’ Henry Cejudo took time to reflect on his accomplishments today, this while telling Conor McGregor to take notes.

Cejudo (16-2 MMA) retired from mixed martial arts following his TKO victory over former bantamweight kingpin Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. The win had marked Henry’s sixth in a row, as he had previously scored victories over Wilson Reis, Sergio Pettis, Demetrious Johnson, T.J. Dillashaw and Marlon Moraes.

‘Triple C’ took to social media earlier this morning where he reflected on his accomplishments, this while tossing shade at Conor McGregor.

8 years ago today, I proclaimed and willed myself into the Triple C. Take notes @TheNotoriousMMA 🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/DnO8oZJe2X — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 30, 2021

“8 years ago today, I proclaimed and willed myself into the Triple C. Take notes Conor McGregor.” – Henry Cejudo wrote.

Henry’s post caused some confusion. The former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion actually announced his transition to MMA from wrestling 8 years ago today.

Henry Cejudo became ‘Triple C’ on June 8 in 2019, when he defeated Marlon Moraes at UFC 238 to claim the promotions vacant bantamweight title.

As for Conor McGregor, ‘Notorious’ is of course coming off a shocking TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at last weekend’s UFC 257 event. The contest had marked McGregor’s first in over a year, and he blamed his lack of activeness for his performance.

Prior to being put away by ‘The Diamond’, McGregor was coming off a sensational 40-secound knockout victory over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

Henry Cejudo has taken jabs at a number of different fighters in recent months, but his main targets have come in the form of UFC champions Deiveson Figueiredo, Petr Yan and Alex Volkanovski.

Cejudo has told Dana White in the past that he would end his retirement for a super-fight with reigning UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovksi. However, the UFC boss has yet to grant ‘Triple C’ with that fight.

