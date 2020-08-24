Pedro Munhoz demands Frankie Edgar rematch “now” from Dana White

Pedro Munhoz feels he deserved the judges’ decision in his Saturday night, UFC on ESPN 15 bantamweight fight with Frankie Edgar.

Munhoz and Edgar battled for five hard rounds in the UFC on ESPN 15 main event. At the conclusion of those five rounds, the cage-side judges awarded a split decision victory to Edgar, who was making his bantamweight debut after a long stint at featherweight.

Munhoz is adamant that the judges got it wrong, and that he deserved to leave the host UFC Apex facility with a W.

The Brazilian aired his grievances in a Monday Instagram post, demanding a rematch with Edgar from UFC President Dana White.

“I’ve always done my talking in the octagon but this needs to be said. I work too hard to get screwed by poor judges who have no training and even less accountability,” Munhoz wrote. “Look at the stats and the damage. Look at the 17 of 20 media sites who agreed I won, 7 of which had it 49-46. Tell me how the deciding judge gave round 3 to Frankie. He’s a legend, but I won that fight and want a rematch [Dana White].”

Munhoz also shared his disappointment at the UFC on ESPN 15 post-fight press conference.

“Without a doubt (I won),” Munhoz said (via MMAjunkie.com). “I was just right now with the doctor getting some stitches, and some of my coaches, Dan Lambert, he was just showing me 17 of the media scores. Of 20 of the media scores, 17 gave me the fight. So only three gave to him. Then I saw in the punching scores I had the first, the third, the fourth, and the fifth rounds. It is what it is.”

