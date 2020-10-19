Joanna Jedrzejczyk lays out timeframe, terms for UFC return

Former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk has shared the timeframe for her return to the Octagon—and the likely terms for that return.

Jedrzejczyk, one of the best female fighters of all time, has not fought since March, when she came up short to reigning UFC strawweight champion Weili Zhang in one of the best fights of all time.

Since then, there’s been much discussion about her fighting future, and even some rumors about her retirement (which were promptly quashed).

Speaking to Laura Sanko in Abu Dhabi recently, Jedrzejczyk once again assured she’s not retiring, and pointed to 2021 for her Octagon return.

“Because of the COVID situation, somehow, I can’t go back to the states,” Jedrzejczyk explained (via MMA Fighting). “I don’t see myself preparing in Poland or somewhere outside of American Top Team without Mikey Brown, Katel Kubis, American Top Team in general. I love these people. They are my team. I think I will be back next year.

“I was planning to get back to the states in the middle of this year, October, the end of this year but probably it’s going to be January. I’m training. I’m training every single day. I train everyday. I do lots of cardio, lots of jiu-jitsu, lots of boxing. So I keep on rolling every single day and hustling everyday.”

While Jedrzejczyk does intend to fight again, she’s not particularly keen on doing so if there are no fans in the building, which is of course a possibility amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I don’t see myself fighting without fans, without an audience,” Jedrzejczyk continued. “You know how I interact with people. I don’t see myself fighting without fans. There is no sport without fans, any sport. I want my people to watch me live and support me. I just need it. I need this energy from people. This atmosphere always makes me feel so good.”

Jedrzejczyk also targeted 2021 as the likely timeframe for her UFC return in a recent interview with SCMP MMA.

“For sure I will not be fighting till the end of the year because of the Covid situation,” the Polish star said. “I don’t see myself training outside of American Top Team with my coaches, my whole team.”

Who do you want to see Joanna Jedrzejczyk fight in her UFC return?