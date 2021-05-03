Jiri Prochazka says it will be his “pleasure” to fight Jan Blachowicz

UFC light heavyweight contender Jiri Prochazka says it would be his “pleasure” to fight the UFC’s 205lbs champion, Jan Blachowicz.

Prochazka knocked out former title challenger Dominick Reyes this past Saturday night in the main event of UFC Vegas 25. It was another incredible knockout win for Prochazka, who also finished Volkan Oezdemir with strikes to win his UFC debut last summer on Fight Island. Overall, the Czech Republic native is now riding a 12-fight win streak. He has been absolutely destroying everyone in his path at 205lbs and a title shot can’t be far away now.

Following the win over Reyes, it was said that Prochazka will next fight the winner of the September title fight at UFC 266 between Blachowicz and No. 1 contender Glover Teixeira. Should the Pole Blachowicz get by the Brazilian Teixeira, then Prochazka would be happy to fight the champ. Taking to his social media in reply to Blachowicz suggesting a fight between the two stud light heavyweights, Prochazka said it would be his pleasure.

It will be my pleasure — Jiri Denisa Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) May 3, 2021

Prochazka is definitely deserving of fighting for the belt after beating Reyes and Oezdemir in impressive fashion in his first two UFC fights, but as he said himself, he is still behind Glover Teixeira when it comes to the UFC light heavyweight title shot pecking order. Teixeira has won five straight fights and after he submitted Thiago Santos last year he was told he would get the next title shot. Teixeira was forced to wait for Israel Adesanya to move up in weight in his failed bid to win a second UFC title, but now that the division is opened up again, Teixeira is the next man in line, and Prochazka is the next man after.

