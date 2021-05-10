Jiri Prochazka praises “king of the light heavyweight division” Jon Jones

UFC light heavyweight contender Jiri Prochazka says that he believes Jon Jones is still the “king of the light heavyweight division.”

Prochazka is one of the hottest names at 205lbs these days after knocking out Dominick Reyes and Volkan Oezdemir in his first two Octagon appearances. UFC president Dana White has already said Prochazka is next in line to fight the winner of UFC 266’s main event between UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz and No. 1 contender Glover Teixeira, and that’s ideal because “Denisa” is hoping to win the belt. But if you ask Prochazka, the top opponent for him that he could choose would still be Jones.

For over a decade, Jones was the top light heavyweight fighter in all of MMA and he was arguably the most dominant champion in the UFC for years. However, Jones is set to move up to heavyweight in 2021 and is no longer a light heavyweight. Speaking to RT Sport, Prochazka praised Jones as being the “king” of 205lbs and said that “Bones” would be his ideal opponent if he could choose anyone to fight in the UFC light heavyweight division.

“He’s the king of the light heavyweight division. I think he would be the greatest opponent of the light heavyweight division for me. But he’s now in heavyweight, so what now. So yeah, I’m a little bit, not sorry, I’m not sorry for that, but I think when he will be in light heavyweight that will be more dangerous for everybody,” Prochazka said (h/t MMAFighting.com).

In the meantime, Prochazka will continue training and honing his skills in anticipation of his title fight against the winner of Blachowicz vs. Teixeira. But if Jones ever makes the return back to 205lbs, then Prochazka is hoping he gets the chance to fight him and beat him.

Do you agree with Jiri Prochazka that Jon Jones is still the king of 205lbs?