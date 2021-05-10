Neil Magny open to Khamzat Chimaev fight, but explains why he has his concerns about waiting for him

UFC welterweight Neil Magny says he open to the Khamzat Chimaev fight, but explained why he has his concerns about waiting for him.

Magny had one of his best performances ever as he won a unanimous decision over Geoff Neal at UFC Vegas 26. For Magny, beating someone as talented as Neal proves that he still has what it takes to be a top-10 fighter. It’s not a surprise, then, that so many other top contenders in the welterweight division are gunning for Magny, including Chimaev. The Swede has missed all of 2021 so far due to health issues but he is hoping to make his return to the Octagon this summer, and Chimaev has made Magny one of his targets.

Speaking to the media following UFC Vegas 26, Magny said that while he is open to fighting Chimaev next, he doesn’t want to put his career on hold for a fighter who has been dealing with medical issues. With Magny being 33, he knows he can’t wait around for anyone.

“I’m at this point where Khamzat is this great competitor. I can definitely fight him and propel my career forward. But at the same time, I can’t put my career and life on hold to hope that he’s better. The guy has pulled out of three fights over the last few months. So for me to kind of put all my eggs in one basket and wait for him and hope that he’s ready this summer, it’s just foolish on my end,” Magny said (h/t MMAjunkie.com).

“I think if he prioritizes getting healthy and can actually complete a camp and show up to a fight, then sure, that’s a fight that I’m definitely interested in. But as far as putting my life on hold for him, I have things that I want to accomplish and time is not my best friend at this point, so I can’t wait around for him.”

Do you want to see Neil Magny vs. Khamzat Chimaev next, or is there someone else you think the UFC should book against Magny instead?