Jiri Prochazka in talks about being backup fighter for Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira title fight at UFC 266

UFC light heavyweight Jiri Prochazka is in talks about being the backup fighter for the Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira title fight.

Prochazka is coming off of an incredible knockout win over Dominick Reyes at UFC Vegas 25 to emerge as one of the top light heavyweight contenders in the UFC. Next up, UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz battles Glover Teixeira at UFC 266 in September, we know that as much. But according to Prochazka, he is in talks with the UFC about potentially being the backup fighter for that fight just in case someone falls out of it.

Speaking to James Lynch of Fanatics View, Prochazka confirmed that he is currently in negotiations with the UFC about being the backup fighter for Blachowicz vs. Teixeira.

Jiri Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) says he's currently in talks with the UFC about being the backup fighter for Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira at #UFC266 Full interview via @fanaticsview https://t.co/NOAgs3xljr pic.twitter.com/klXIRYcIsk — James Lynch (@LynchOnSports) May 17, 2021

Jiri Prochazka ( @jiri_bjp ) says he’s currently in talks with the UFC about being the backup fighter for Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira at #UFC266

“In negotiations with the UFC about (being the backup), if somebody from the fight will be out. We communicate with UFC about this. We will see. I want to take that and I want to be that guy who will wait for that chance,” Prochazka said in the interview.

With back-to-back wins over Reyes and Volkan Oezdemir in his first two UFC bouts, it’s not a surprise to see Prochazka targeted to be the backup for the title fight. Teixeira has been waiting patiently for his own title shot so he deserves the next fight with Blachowicz, but Prochazka is right there just behind the Brazilian. It’s been an incredible rise for Prochazka, who a year ago at this time hadn’t even made his UFC debut yet. But after beating Reyes and Oezdemir in highlight-reel fashion, Prochazka has put himself in title contention.

Do you think Jiri Prochazka will be a UFC champion when it’s all said and done?