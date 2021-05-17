Giga Chikadze teases upcoming UFC fight announcement: “I’m fighting one of the fighters I called out next”

UFC featherweight Giga Chikadze teased an upcoming fight announcement, saying that “I’m fighting one of the fighters I called out next.”

Chikadze is coming off of the best win of his UFC career to date when he knocked out Cub Swanson a few weeks back at UFC Vegas 25. It was Chikadze’s sixth win in a row in the Octagon and his second straight win by a finish. Because he finished a quality veteran like Swanson, Chikadze jumped up big time in the UFC featherweight rankings as he is now a top-10 ranked fighter in the division. It wasn’t long after he beat Swanson that Chikadze began calling out some of the division’s top fighters for his next appearance in the Octagon.

After beating Swanson, Chikadze called out five fighters: Max Holloway, Calvin Kattar, Yair Rodriguez, Jeremy Stephens, and Donald Cerrone. Taking to his social media this past week, Chikadze responded to a fan by telling him that he’s fighting one of these men next.

I’m not begging no one! This is the fight game, and when anyone ask u to fight if you got balls u go and beat his ass! And this is what I’m doing.

P.S. I’m fighting one of the fighters I called out next — GIGA CHIKADZE (@giga_chikadze) May 12, 2021

I’m not begging no one! This is the fight game, and when anyone ask u to fight if you got balls u go and beat his ass! And this is what I’m doing. P.S. I’m fighting one of the fighters I called out next

By process of elimination, we can already take off Stephens and Cerrone from his list of potential opponents. Stephens is taking on Mateusz Gamrot this summer, while Cerrone is taking time off to heal up after getting knocked out by Alex Morono. So it seems as though Chikadze will be fighting one of Holloway, Kattar, or Rodriguez. Though Holloway seems likely to wait for a title shot at 145lbs, he might want to take another fight and a matchup with Chikadze would be fireworks. As for Kattar, he is hoping to return to the Octagon in the coming months after his way with Holloway. Same with Rodriguez, who has had issues getting back into the cage. Any of these three men make ideal opponents for Chikadze.

Who do you hope the UFC books Giga Chikadze against next?