Jiri Prochazka details intense training methods, including punching a tree 500 times per day

UFC light heavyweight contender Jiri Prochazka has spoken about his unusual new training partner – a tree.

It’s safe to say that there are very few individuals on the face of the planet quite like Jiri Prochazka. The former Rizin star is 2-0 in the UFC after wins over Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes and at this point, it feels like just a matter of time before he’s given a shot at the 205-pound title.

Nobody can say he doesn’t deserve it and even though he’s only been in the promotion for a minute, Prochazka is one of the most exciting fighters out there right now.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Prochazka addressed one of the stranger techniques he uses in training; sparring with a tree.

“It’s good for the body to be in the technique to be like a rock,” he explained. “Then I can go through the opponent’s body with my technique, and my technique can be more dangerous. It’s a good training for the body.”

“After some 500 punches, then I go to the bag, and the bag is very easy, believe me,” he said.

