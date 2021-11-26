Michael Chandler comes to bat for Conor McGregor: “Anybody who discredits him because he’s lost fights is just either a casual or a Conor hater”

Michael Chandler defended Conor McGregor, saying “anybody who discredits him because he’s lost fights is just either a casual or a hater.”

Chandler lost a decision in an all-out war to Justin Gaethje earlier this month at UFC 268, but just days later he was on social media calling out McGregor for his comeback fight next year. It appears McGregor is also interested in the matchup, and there is a very real possibility that we see this fight sometime next year. Speaking on the Bussin with the Boys podcast, Chandler explained why he is so intrigued by a fight against his rival McGregor.

“It’s a different approach when you’re fighting a guy like Conor because fighting a guy like (Justin) Gaethje, who loves to brawl, is much easier than a guy who you’re really afraid to sometimes throw a punch at because of the shot that you don’t see coming as you’re pulling your hand back. So, you’ve definitely gotta be on your Ps and Qs with the striking. But then the coolest thing about Conor, too, is everybody always talks about how bad of a wrestler he is, how bad of a grappler he is. Chad Mendes took him down a couple times. He got taken down a couple times in the second (Nate) Diaz fight,” Chandler said (via SportsKeeda).

“He got taken down numerous times in other fights. And he has always kept his composure. His mental awareness capacity and stability inside of the octagon, inside the confines of competition – especially with how heightened the stakes and the senses are, inside of his fights, while everybody in the entire world is watching – it’s something to behold, man. He’s a different level of competitor. And anybody who discredits him because he’s lost fights is just either a casual or a Conor hater, to be honest with you.”

