Jimi Manuwa calls out Luke Rockhold for his comeback fight

Jimi Manuwa is interested in making his return to the Octagon against Luke Rockhold.

Manuwa has not fought since UFC Stockholm last June where he suffered a vicious head kick knockout loss to Aleksandar Rakic. It was his fourth straight loss including three by knockout. But, he has since hinted at a return and even told BJPENN.com he is looking to return and compete again inside the Octagon.

Although he had a couple of names in mind like Corey Anderson, he now has switched his attention to Luke Rockhold. The Englishman took to social media on Thursday to call out the former UFC middleweight champion.

Luke ? — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) April 23, 2020

“Luke?,” Jimi Manuwa tweeted.

Manuwa then followed up the callout saying the scrap could be fun and he’s looking forward to even grappling with him.

Why not. Could be fun — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) April 23, 2020

I have too. We’re fighters 😊 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) April 23, 2020

“Why not. Could be fun,” Manuwa responded to a comment telling him to not grapple with Rockhold.

Fans also told Manuwa he shouldn’t call out Rockhold due to the fact he has been knocked out in his past couple of fights. Yet, the Englishman says “I have too. We’re fighters.”

Luke Rockhold recently came out and said he is getting the itch to fight again. He last fought back at UFC 239 where he moved up to light heavyweight and was knocked out by Jan Blachowicz. Before that, he was knocked out by Yoel Romero.

What division Rockhold would fight at is to be seen. But, a scrap between him and Jimi Manuwa does make sense. Both are coming off long layoffs and were previously contemplating retirement. They both have been knocked out before and are far from title contention but still remain big names in the sport.

Currently, Rockhold has yet to respond to Manuwa’s callout.

Would you be interested in seeing Jimi Manuwa vs. Luke Rockhold? And, who do you think would win? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/23/2020.