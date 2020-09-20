Dustin Poirier hopeful the UFC can salvage Tony Ferguson fight

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier is still hopeful the UFC can salvage his fight against Tony Ferguson and book it later this year.

Poirier was set to take on Ferguson in the co-main event of UFC 254 in what was essentially a No. 1 contender fight at 155lbs, as well as insurance just in case anything happened to headliners Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje. However, UFC president Dana White announced the fight was off because Poirier “didn’t want” it.

This week, the UFC announced that both Poirier and Ferguson were off the UFC 254 card and former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler has been signed to be the backup for the main event between Nurmagomedov and Gaethje. It seems like the ship has sailed on Poirier vs. Ferguson, but apparently the fight could still happen.

Taking to his Twitter this weekend, Poirier said that he still wants to fight Ferguson before 2020 is up as “The Diamond” looks to win the UFC lightweight title in 2021.

Hopefully me and Tony fight this year. 2021 I will be the undisputed lightweight champion of the world — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 20, 2020

Hopefully me and Tony fight this year. 2021 I will be the undisputed lightweight champion of the world

When White announced that Poirier vs. Ferguson was off, fans and those covering the sport were all collectively disappointed as this matchup had “Fight of the Night” Written all over it. Not only would this fight be amazing to watch, but it had title implications as both Poirier and Ferguson are right behind Nurmagomedov and Gaethje when it comes to the title picture at 155lbs.

It’s unfortunate the fight isn’t going to happen at UFC 254 as White, but there are still three more months left in 2020, so perhaps the UFC brass will be able to figure out the money situation and get Poirier vs. Ferguson booked before the year is over.

Do you think the UFC will be able to salvage the Dustin Poirier vs. Tony Ferguson fight?