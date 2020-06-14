UFC on ESPN 10 Results: Cynthia Calvillo defeats Jessica Eye

A key women’s strawweight bout featuring Jessica Eye taking on Cynthia Calvillo headlines tonight’s UFC on ESPN 10 event in Las Vegas.

Eye (15-7 MMA) missed weight for tonight’s headliner and will thus have to forfeit a portion of her fight purse to Calvillo. This marks the second straight contest that Jessica Eye has failed to make the flyweight limit.

‘Evil Eye’ was last seen in action at December’s UFC 245 event where she scored a unanimous decision victory over Viviane Araujo. That win was preceded by a brutal knockout loss to Valentina Shevchenko, who destroyed Jessica with a nasty head kick.

Meanwhile, Cynthia Calvillo (8-1-1 MMA) was last seen in action at December’s UFC event in Washington where she fought to a majority draw with Marina Rodriguez. Prior to that, the 32-year-old was riding a two-fight win streak, which included a submission win over Poliana Botelho.

Round one of the UFC on ESPN 10 main event begins and Jessica Eye comes out quickly. Calvillo keeps her at bay with the jab. Cynthia just misses with an overhand right. Eye continues to press forward. Calvillo lands a shot to the body. Eye responds with a flurry but nothing lands clean. Cynthia Calvillo with a pair of body shots. Eye returns fire with a right hand. Calvillo with a nice low kick. She comes forward with a big right that just misses the mark. Jessica Eye with a nice left hand over the top. Eye with a short right hook. Calvillo lands a straight right but Jessica counters with a hook. Calvillo circles along the cage and then leaps in with another right. She feints with that same strike and lands a head kick. Eye eats the shot and continues to press forward. Both women exchange shots in the pocket. Jessica Eye rushes in with a flurry. The ladies continue to exchange single shots. Now they start swinging in the pocket. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC on ESPN 10 main event begins and Cynthia Calvillo starts off quickly. She lands a left and then another. Eye responds with an uppercut and then a right hand. Jessica is beginning to find a home for her right hand. Calvillo shoots in for a takedown. At first Jessica Eye stuffs it but Calvillo is relentless and winds up taking the fight to the floor. Cynthia is working from half guard with just over three minutes to go in the round. She begins to land some short shots. Jessica Eye works her way back to her feet but Calvillo is still stuck to her. She has one hook in as they remain locked against the cage. Cynthia loses the position but then jumps on the back of Eye and locks in both hooks. She is high one Eye’s back but is doing well to remain on top. Cynthia Calvillo is looking to free one of her arms so she can work in a choke. She locks in a body triangle and then begins to work some strikes. Tons of strikes from Calvillo now. These are short punches but they are landing. Finally the horn sounds to save Eye from further punishment.

Round three of the UFC on ESPN 10 main event begins and Cynthia Calvillo immediately begins to work her jab. Jessica Eye is pushing forward but eats a hard counter left from Cynthia. Eye circles out but eats a hard low kick in the process. Jessica with a nice combination but Cynthia counters beautifully with a left. She snaps a jab in the face of Eye. Jessica is looking to find a home for her right hand. Cynthia lands a jab but Eye counters nicely with a right. Calvillo dips and shoots in and lands a takedown. She begins working from half guard then moves to Eye’s back. She locks in another body triangle but only has ten seconds to work. Eye will survive to see round four.

Round four of the UFC on ESPN 10 main event begins and Jessica Eye comes out quickly. Her corner told her that she is likely behind on the scorecards. Cynthia Calvillo shoots in and scores another nice takedown. She immediately moves to side control and then takes the back. Cynthia begins to land some short shots from the position. 3 and a half minutes remain. Calvillo continues to smother Eye with ground and pound. Jessica appears to be comfortable just attempting to tie up the wrists of her opponent. Cynthia breaks free and unloads punches. Jessica Eye explodes and gets back up to her feet. Two minutes remain. Eye is now the aggressor and begins to get off some good punches. Cynthia appears to be slowing down quickly here. She circles along the cage but Eye remains aggressive and lands another combination. Calvillo replies with a jab to the body. She leaps forward with a combination. Good shots from both ladies to finish the round.

The fifth and final round of the UFC on ESPN 10 main event begins and Cynthia Calvillo lands a snapping jab to start. The ladies begin to throw down here in the pocket. Another good shot lands for Calvillo. Jessica Eye looks to go to the body but misses. She just falls short with a nice uppercut attempt. Both fighters appear happy to keep this fight standing. Eye is pressing forward but the strikes being landed seem to be equal at best. Cynthia circles to her left but Eye catches her with a nice right hand. Another good right from Jessica. Cynthia Calvillo shoots in and scores a late takedown. She lands some hammer fists and then looks to lock up a choke. Jessica Eye is back up and looking to swing for the fences. She has ten seconds to make something happen. Nope. The horn sounds to end round five.

Official UFC on ESPN 10 Result: Cynthia Calvillo def. Jessica Eye by unanimous decision (49-46 x2, 48-47)

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on June 13, 2020