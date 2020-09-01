Jessica Eye in “sad and lonely place” as she recovers from surgery: “I am in need of help”

UFC flyweight contender Jessica Eye has found herself in a tough spot as she recovers from a Staph infection and a recent surgery.

Speaking on Twitter on Tuesday, Eye opened up to her followers about her “desperate” situation, and conceded that she’s “begging” for help.

“It is now Sept. 1 and I am in need of help,” Eye wrote (via MMA Mania). “I am not sure where to turn right now with what to do next. I feel the doctors took out my organ and just said, ‘Figure it out.’ I am struggling deeply to eat, feel good, and get back to any type of physical activity. I don’t know what to do anymore and I feel I am inadequate to get myself through this and be able to return to normal life and the Octagon! If anyone can point me in directions to get help, I am begging. I just don’t know what to do now and I don’t want to just give up.”

Jessica Eye has not fought since June, when missed weight for a flyweight bout with Cynthia Calvillo, and ultimately lost a unanimous decision. After that fight, the former title challenger underwent gall bladder surgery and wound up with a serious Staph infection.

Having endured so much turmoil, she says she’s entered “a sad and lonely place.”

“I missed weight, devastated, mortified, repulsed by myself and to others [it] just looked like I didn’t care [about] my opponent or my career,” Eye said. “Post-fight I would face many challenges within my team. The opinions of what I need to do moving forward would drive me away and push me deeper into this sad and lonely place. I just felt like I was dealing with something different than everyone else and no one understood.”

Hopefully, Jessica Eye gets the help she needs. If any our BJPENN.com’s readers are in a position to help, we encourage them to reach out to her.