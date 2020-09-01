Tony Ferguson offers to help Brock Lesnar train for Jon Jones heavyweight fight

UFC lightweight contender Tony Ferguson offered to help Brock Lesnar train for a potential heavyweight fight against Jon Jones.

Reports emerged this week that Lesnar is currently a free agent after his contract with the WWE expired, and already there are rumors that Lesnar could make a return to mixed martial arts. He has already been connected to a fight in the UFC against Jon Jones — who says he will beat Lesnar — and a fight in Bellator against the great Fedor Emelianenko. If he does return, then he has a training partner ready and willing in Ferguson.

Back in 2011, Ferguson won The Ultimate Fighter season 11 with Lesnar as his coach. Nearly a decade later and Ferguson now wants to repay Lesnar for helping him win TUF by training with him for a comeback fight against Jones. Taking to social media after Jones said he wanted to fight Lesnar, Ferguson said on Twitter he wants to help train with Lesnar.

That’s A Fight I Would Love To Help In Camp. Train Side By Side Like Old Times W/ Coach Lesnar Again # CountMeIn 💯 @BrockLesnar @HeymanHustle #TeamLesnar4L #TUFGUYS ⚔️🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/dVeg9sKais — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) September 1, 2020

Fans will wonder how much Ferguson can really help Lesnar train for Jones considering he’s a lightweight and Lesnar is a heavyweight. But Ferguson is a very talented fighter and he’s especially good with submissions, which is one area where Jones excels, so perhaps Ferguson can help Lesnar in that regard. As well, Ferguson is known for his incredible cardio, which is another area he can help Lesnar in for a potential fight with Jones.

It’s worth noting that Jones saw Ferguson’s tweet and replied with a laughing-face emoji, but the former light heavyweight champ deleted it almost as quickly as he posted it.

Do you think Tony Ferguson can help Brock Lesnar train for Jon Jones?