Jessica Andrade vs. Katlyn Chookagian targeted for Fight Island event in October

A women’s flyweight bout between Jessica Andrade and Katlyn Chookagian is being targeted for a Fight Island event in October.

Andrade vs. Chookagian is being targeted to take place at a UFC Fight Night card set for October 17 on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. The main event of the card is expected to be a five-round fight between top featherweight contenders Chan Sung Jung and Brian Ortega. Andrade vs. Chookagian will likely take place on the evening’s main card.

MMAjunkie.com first reported the news of Andrade vs. Chookagian. The report also mentions that a previously-reported bout between Andrade and Jessica Eye will not take place anymore because Eye is dealing with injuries and is unable to fight anytime soon. According to the report, the Andrade vs. Eye fight was never made official.

Andrade (20-8) is the former UFC women’s strawweight champion, having won the title with an emphatic slam KO over Rose Namajunas at UFC 237 in May 2019. However, since beating Namajunas to win the belt, Andrade has lost her last two fights. She was knocked out by Weili Zhang to lose her title in her first title defense, and then she lost a narrow split decision to Namajunas in her last fight, which convinced her to change weight classes. In her 125lbs debut, she will now face the No. 1 contender in Chookagian.

Chookagian (14-3) is currently the No. 1 ranked flyweight in the UFC, just behind champion Valentina Shevchenko. Chookagian holds a 5-2 record in the 125lbs division and in her last fight she had one of her most dominant performances to date when she defeated Antonina Shevchenko. Chookagian has already fought the champ and lost, but with a win over Andrade, she could get right back into title contention and perhaps get the rematch against Shevchenko that she wants.

