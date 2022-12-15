Jared Gordon responds to post-fight criticism from UFC President Dana White

Jared Gordon has given his thoughts on the criticism he received from Dana White following his controversial loss at UFC 282.

Last Saturday night at UFC 282, Jared Gordon shocked a lot of people. He fought Paddy Pimblett and in the eyes of many, should’ve been handed a decision victory when all was said and done.

Unfortunately, that didn’t prove to be the case, as the judges opted to give the victory to the Liverpudlian.

In the post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White questioned the strategy of Gordon heading into the third round by suggesting that he put too much trust in the scorecards.

Now, Gordon has had the chance to respond in an interview with Ariel Helwani.

“I clearly controlled the third. Dana and people said, ‘you didn’t do anything in the third round’,” Gordon said. “Looking back at it, I still regret what I did in the third round. I agree with people I could’ve done more, but I still controlled the whole third round. If I didn’t do anything, he did absolutely nothing in the third round. He just laid there and was throwing shots behind my ear and around my head…how did I lose that round? I don’t know.”

Gordon fights back

“My ankle was banged up,” Gordon revealed. “I sprained my ankle really badly in the Grant Dawson fight, and I’ve been dealing with it since then. When I fought Leon Santos, my ankle wasn’t good until a few weeks before the fight…I was calf-kicking Paddy in the first two rounds, and I couldn’t even walk after. So, in the third round, it stiffened up on me.”

Quotes via MMA News

