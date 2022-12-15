Israel Adesanya shares advice for Darren Till following latest loss at UFC 282

Israel Adesanya has released a video of him reacting to Darren Till’s latest defeat inside the Octagon at UFC 282.

For the longest time it felt as if Darren Till was the next big thing in UK MMA. Unfortunately for the Liverpudlian, things haven’t quite turned out that way.

With an 0-3 record in his last three outings, ‘The Gorilla’ could potentially be on the verge of being released from the UFC. That’s a big dramatic for some, but his decline has been notable.

His most recent appearance came at UFC 282 last weekend. On that night in Las Vegas, he was submitted by Dricus du Plessis in a really fun fight.

A lot of fans and pundits had some words for Till on social media. As it turns out, so did Israel Adesanya – the man who he hoped he’d face many years ago.

“Darren needs to actually like, fight. Don’t just sit there,” Adesanya said. “That’s a mental block. You can’t keep saying, ‘I’m okay,’ because now you’re not okay. He could have got out and had space. Urgency, urgency, urgency.”

“Body kick from Darren. Do a body kick from Darren, because his hands are all the way up… He’s breathing so heavy, body kick him,” Adesanya said.

The next step for Till

“He tried to do the same thing again. The guy blitzed and he went for the elbow, and he just knew, ’cause the guy already ate the elbow how many times? He shot in the middle. Look, look at the elbow. The guy knows. Don’t do the same f***ing thing over and over again.”

