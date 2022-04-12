Khamzat Chimaev responds to Gilbert Burns request for a five round rematch: “I will take your soul, see you soon boy”

Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns are interested in running it back but this time over five rounds.

Chimaev and Burns fought back at UFC 273 last Saturday in a highly-anticipated fight. It was the toughest test of Chimaev’s career but the odds were heavily in his favor. Ultimately, it was a back-and-forth fight that Chimaev won by decision in what many are calling one of the best fights of the year.

Now, after the fight, both Chimaev and Burns have taken to social media to show interest in doing a rematch but this time as a five-round fight.

If call the cops don’t show up you know who to call @KChimaev 5 rounds 👀 🦍 pic.twitter.com/vxy2YZDOkk — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) April 12, 2022

“If call the cops don’t show up you know who to call @KChimaev 5 rounds,” Burns wrote on Twitter.

Burns, of course, is referencing Colby Covington with “call the cops” as Dana White said he would be next for Chimaev. However, there has been no word on if Colby’s actually interested in that fight. Should the proposed Chimaev vs. Covington fight fail to come to fruition, the Brazilian wants the rematch.

After seeing Burns’ comments on wanting the rematch but making it five-rounds, Chimaev issued a warning to the Brazilian.

“In 5 rounds I will take your soul see you soon boy @gilbert_burns,” Chimaev responded.

There’s no question a rematch between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns would be one many fans would like to see. The first fight was an absolute war that saw both men get rocked and as the fight went on, they both showed off their cardio and heart. However, if it is to be five rounds, perhaps the result changes.

Regardless, it does seem like Chimaev and Burns will meet again, but it’s unlikely it will be next. Chimaev will look to either fight for the belt or be in a number one contender bout, this while Burns will only need a win or two to be right back in title contention.

Would you like to see Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns 2?