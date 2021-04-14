Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira set for UFC 266

UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz will defend his title on September 4 when he fights No. 1 contender Glover Teixeira at UFC 266.

Blachowicz defeated UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in his first title defense back at UFC 259 in March. Following the fight, UFC president Dana White made it clear that Teixeira would be next in line to fight for the belt. After Blachowicz requested six months off to rest and recover after the Adesanya fight, the promotion granted his wishes and he will return this fall when he takes on Teixeira for all the gold. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto was the first to report this Blachowicz vs. Teixeira fight. The venue or location has not been determined, but it seems likely that fans will be in attendance for this fight either way.

Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) vs. Glover Teixeira (@gloverteixeira) title fight is being booked to UFC 266 on Sept. 4, per Dana White (@danawhite). https://t.co/7oyuCNAxIq — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 14, 2021

Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) vs. Glover Teixeira (@gloverteixeira) title fight is being booked to UFC 266 on Sept. 4, per Dana White (@danawhite).

Blachowicz (28-8) is the UFC light heavyweight champion. The 38-year-old Pole is one of the hottest fighters in the game as he’s won nine of his last 10 fights, including wins over the likes of Adesanya, Dominick Reyes, Corey Anderson, Ronaldo Souza, and Luke Rockhold. Blachowicz has extreme power in his hands and a dominant wrestling game, making him one of the most skilled fighters. He’s the champion for a reason, after all.

Teixeira (32-7) is the No. 1 contender in the UFC light heavyweight division. The 41-year-old Brazilian is currently riding a five-fight win streak that includes victories over Thiago Santos, Anthony Smith, Nikita Krylov, Ion Cutelaba, and Karl Roberson. He has one of the most dominant ground games we have ever seen at 205lbs and he also has good boxing, making him one of the most well-rounded fighters in the division. Teixeira has been waiting a long time to fight for the title again and he’s confident that he can pull off the upset.

Who do you think wins between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira at UFC 266?