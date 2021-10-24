Jan Blachowicz explains what Israel Adesanya has to do in order to get the rematch

UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz explained what middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has to do in order to get the rematch.

Blachowicz and Adesanya met back at UFC 259 earlier this year and Blachowicz defended his belt in an upset when he won a unanimous decision to hand Adesanya his first career loss in MMA. Despite the lopsided loss, Adesanya has made it clear that he intends to move back up to 205lbs in the future. Since losing to Blachowicz earlier this year, Adesanya defended his belt at 185lbs against Marvin Vettori and he is next set to take on Robert Whittaker in a rematch in early 2022. Should Adesanya defeat Whittaker, there will be fans calling for him to take a chance and move back up to light heavyweight.

However, even if Adesanya beats Whittaker again and decides to move back up to 205lbs, he won’t be getting an immediate title shot against Blachowicz. Speaking to SCMP in a recent interview, Blachowicz admitted that Adesanya could be someone who he fights again for the belt down the road. But as far as the champ goes, Adesanya needs to beat at least two and possibly three fighters at light heavyweight in order to jump the line. Should Adesanya prove himself back at 205lbs, then he would consider a rematch.

“Yeah, why not? It’s possible. But first of all, if you go through my category, now he have to do some fights, you know? Not, ‘OK, I go try again.’ Not for the title. First of all, he need to beat maybe two, three guys in 205, and then maybe then they give him chance for the title. But not immediately,” Blachowicz said (h/t MMANews.com).

Do you think Israel Adesanya will satisfy the requirements in order to earn the rematch against UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz?